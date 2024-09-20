Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fall is upon us and the new season is filled with wonderful events and happenings to check out around Metro Vancouver!

We’re here to help you make the most of autumn with these 48 events you need to check out around the city. Vancouver International Film Festival, Halloween haunts, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

You might also like: Canada's first Monster Museum reopens for Halloween in Burnaby

Noah Kahan coming to Vancouver this winter for Invictus Games

8 Truth and Reconciliation Day events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Things to do this fall

What: Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver next month.

The 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival features 150 features and 81 shorts from around the world at the festival’s 43rd edition. The festival will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

When: September 26 to October 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: Brewhalla takes over Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack with an epic festival in October. Get ready to check out over 20 craft beer vendors serving up BC-made craft beer, cider, spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails and mixed drinks, zero-proof options and more

This year’s festival theme is Country Harvest Fair, and guests are encouraged to dress in their best fall colours, flannel, maxi-dresses, boots and overalls. You’ll also enjoy live music from Side One, Six Gun Romeo, and DJ Simon Bridgefoot while grabbing a bite at one of the several food trucks on site.

You can even sign up to compete in classic fair games with a slight twist during the 19+ event.

When: October 5, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Watson Glen Park – 44975 Tyson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $45 tickets – include entry, a 4oz tasting glass, 3 drink tokens, access to 20+ craft beverage vendors, food trucks, live music, and competitions. 6 pack tickets available for $225 (6 for the price of 5) Purchase online

What: Time to pick up your magnifying glass, detectives! An official Netflix murder mystery dinner is coming to Vancouver, and you’re invited to take a bite out of crime.

Secret City Adventures is collaborating with Netflix on the event, which will see guests watching a murder case unfold while deciphering clues. Of course, they will also enjoy a delicious dinner that is simply to die for.

When: October 4 to December 22, 2024

Time 7 pm

Where: Glowbal — 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, including individual tickets, tables of 4, and VIP. More info online

What: Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is back in the city with Echo starting on October 9. Described as a story about connection and intention, the production will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom.

When: October 9 to December 15, 2024

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

What: Music superstar Billie Eilish is coming to Vancouver this fall on her new world tour, adding to the stacked lineup of artists coming to town.

The nine-time Grammy winner will bring the new Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 3. Vancouver is just one of three Canadian stops on the highly anticipated tour.

When: December 3, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating its 26th year in 2024, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to a country music superstar. This year, the 10-acre field is in the likeness of American Idol judge Luke Bryan and was made in partnership with 93.7 JR Country.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages two and under and those over 75 years are free. Memberships are also available.

What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays, live entertainment, and more.

BCAA presents the most unique winter fair in BC, which will run on December 8, 9, and 14 to 23. It promises to delight guests of all ages once again with the return of familiar favourites like the WinterLights, the enchanting illuminated train, Nutcracker on Ice, Ice Bumper Cars, and more.

When: December 6 to 8 and 12 to 23, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $7.50-$20 in advance, purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.

What: CF Richmond Centre is hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration on September 21 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Main Galleria. Whether you already celebrate mid-Autumn or want to learn what it’s all about, you’ll want to check out these festivities.

CF Richmond Centre’s Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Celebrate with your family and friends over food, paper lanterns, mooncakes, and more. You might even learn a thing or two.

When: September 21, 2024

Time: 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: Main Galleria in CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The Twilight Drive-In is officially closing this month, marking the end of the popular movie-going experience after 19 years.

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre announced earlier this year that 2024 would be its final season. According to a social media post, the property owner wanted a massive increase in rent that the Drive-In could not afford.

When: Open until September 30, 2024

Time: Check the website for up-to-date schedule

Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

Cost: Various prices depending on number of people in the car. Walk-ins are also welcome

What: Calling all local handmade enthusiasts! Explore more than 100 Lower Mainland artisans at Robson Square, showcasing Canadian-made treasures from unique accessories to innovative home decor.

Savour local flavours from our food vendors and enjoy free activities like the Pet Corner, Button Making, STEM for kids, and Photobooth. By supporting local creativity, you will also help raise funds for charities Baby Go Round and Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon.

Free entry with RSVP, and the first 50 visitors get swag.

When: September 21, 2024

Where: Robson Square Rink –800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Free, RSVP for free merch online

What: Get the espresso ready because music superstar Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road on her latest tour, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

The pop sensation is bringing the Short n’ Sweet Tour to the Pacific Coliseum on Monday, November 4. English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna will support Carpenter during her performance in Vancouver.

When: November 4, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 13 to December 24.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: November 13 to December 24, 2024

Time: Various opening hours

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, season passes on sale now

What: Usher is touring in support of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which spawned new hits “Good Good,” “Standing Next To You (USHER Remix),” and “Risk It All.”

The three-time Guinness World Records holder has sold over 80 million albums during his 30-year career.

When: November 7 and 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

What: Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, September 30. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps FC are back in the Canadian Championship final for the third year in a row, and the team is throwing a massive party for fans, helping to maximize the home-field advantage.

They’re taking on Toronto FC on Tuesday, September 25, at BC Place for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

Tickets for the Cup final start at just $25, and fans will want to arrive early for the pivotal game as there is fun to be had before the match kicks off at 7 pm.

When: September 25, 2024

Time: Kick-off at 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: It’s never too early to think about Christmas, especially when a new festive event is gearing up for its Metro Vancouver debut this fall.

The Shipyards Christmas Market is launching in North Vancouver starting on November 29 and running through to December 24.

With dozens of artisan stalls, food vendors, and live performers, as well as visits with Santa, and more, it is shaping up to be everything we’ve asked for on our wish list.

When: November 29 to December 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Monday to Thursday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 5 pm (December 24)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: It’s time to take your seats and silence your cellphones because the International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) is officially back for 2024. The festival’s programming has expanded this year, including 19 world premieres, eight North American premieres, and 23 Canadian premieres.

This year’s theme is “Crossroads,” celebrating South Asian cinema and culture as a hub and a place where many roads intersect. To help kick things off, iSAFF is welcoming special guest Archie Panjabi to a Filmmaker Welcome Retreat in Surrey.

When: September 25 to 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various costs for tickets, festival passes, and special events. Purchase online.

Happy Halloween

What: Dreadworks Haunted House is transforming the Cloverdale Fairgrounds into a high-tech “immersive Halloween nightmare.” Guests of The Dreadworks Factor will discover three distinct storylines: Steamboat Willie – Terror on the Mississippi, a psychological horror set on a haunted boat; Tartarus, a terrifying journey through a mythical labyrinth; and Spore Zombies, a spine-chilling scenario set in an infected swamp.

Award-winning filmmakers and industry-leading special effects and makeup artists are bringing the horror to life with both indoor and outdoor spaces. Expect to see AR technology, projection light mapping, and sets and soundscapes that will have you questioning what’s real.

When: September 27 to November 3, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The “Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” is back with The Kept: Slaughterhouse. Longtime fans and newcomers to Maan Farm’s Haunted can go on a self-guided exploration of the corn maze, but be careful as something is lurking just out of sight.

The 18th annual Halloween adventure runs on select dates from September 27 to November 3, with three eerie experiences to check out. You’ll also want to bring an appetite to enjoy Mama Maan’s signature fall sips and bites during your visit.

When: Select nights from September 27 until November 3, 2024

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, purchase online

What: The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills from October 10 to 31.

Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers.

When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)

Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver

Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online

What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for the Halloween season from October 11 to November 1.

Guests to the eerie 5,000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.

When: October 11 to November 1, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are ripe for the picking.

Whether you’re looking to carve a scary jack-o’-lantern or bake a delicious pie, there are plenty of fantastic farms with pumpkins that are waiting for you.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various farms across Metro Vancouver. See the list online.

Truth and Reconciliation Day

What: Semiahmoo First Nation welcomes the community to its Walk for Truth & Reconciliation at Semihamoo Park. The annual event features family-friendly activities that explore the theme “Why reconciliation now?”

Highlights include live performances, a complimentary lunch, several exhibitions, and an Indigenous artisan market. Orange shirts will also be sold before the walk.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Semihamoo Park. The walk begins in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza at 15393 Marine Drive.

Cost: Free

What: The Museum and Archives of North Vancouver invites guests of all ages to reflect on Indigenous histories and cultures on the North Shore and across Canada with Capilano University students. Orange Shirt Day: Sharing Community Voices will be on display in the museum, and visitors can also share their thoughts on paper orange shirts.

Admission to MONOVA will also be free on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

When: Now until September 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: MONOVA — 115 West Esplanade, North Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, free for Indigenous people (self-identifying)

What: The Museum of Vancouver and the National Film Board are screening films by Indigenous directors to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day. The free screenings of WaaPake (Tomorrow) by Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin and Our People Will Be Healed by Alanis Obomsawin will spotlight how Indigenous communities heal and move forward together.

Orange Shirt Day is Every Day by 3 Crows Productions will also be screened at the MOV, which is offering admission by donation. The proceeds will support the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 am WaaPake (Tomorrow), 1 pm Our People Will Be Healed

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: There are many Indigenous artworks to be found all over Vancouver, and each one has an important story to tell.

Some of the most thought-provoking pieces that can be seen throughout the traditional unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations are the dozens of Indigenous murals. Many of which were created for the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF).

Where: Various mural locations across Vancouver. See the list online

What: Noons Creek Hatchery in Port Moody invites the community to learn about Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, September 30. There will be speakers at 11 am, as well as an art booth led by PoMo Arts where guests can participate in a Feathers for Children art project.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 11 am

Where: Noons Creek Hatchery — 336 Ioco Road, Port Moody

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks begin the NHL season at Rogers Arena this fall with home games, including the Edmonton Oilers visiting on October 4, New York Rangers visiting on November 19, Boston Bruins in town on December 14, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this fall with a Canadian Championship Final match against Toronto FC on September 25, matches against the Seattle Sounders on October 2 and LAFC on October 13, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Giants start the new season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Seattle Thunderbirds on September 20, Prince Albert Raiders on October 19, Moose Jaw Warriors on November 2, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this season with games against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on September 27, Calgary Stampeders on October 4 and Montreal Alouettes on October 19.

When: September 27, October 4 and October 19, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this fall. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include Forge FC on September 21 and Valour FC on October 13.

When: September 21 and October 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks fire up their AHL campaign this fall, with home games including visitors San Diego Gulls on October 25 and 26, Coachella Valley Firebirds on November 15 and 16, and Colorado Eagles on December 7 and 8.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors begin the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this fall with a game against the Rochester Nighthawks on December 13.

When: December 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Every day until October 6, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, and German-style beers and plenty of cocktails.

The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

When: September 20 until October 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Put on your stretchy pants for this good old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by The Pie Hole. Two contests will determine who can eat the most pie, with the winner earning a $300 Metropolis at Metrotown gift card.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown Grand Court — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

What: Main Street Brewing is joining forces with Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse for an epic Oktoberfest pop-up featuring delicious craft beers and food.

It all starts on September 21 and goes until October 6. Customers can expect a special menu featuring Rosie’s take on Bavarian classics alongside Oktoberfest beers from Main Street Brewing.

When: September 21 to October 6, 2024

Time: Various opening hours

Where: Main Street Brewing Tap Room — 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

What: The fall festival, which will take place from November 1 to 21, 2024, is a self-guided tour of creative and Instagrammable limited-edition croissants from bakeries across Metro Vancouver.

This year will feature exciting gluten-free options and a Design Your Dream Croissant Contest.

When: November 1 to 21, 2024

Time: Various operating hours

Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver

What: Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.

The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of beer.

When: October 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online

What: 1933 Liquor Co. is teaming up with local pizza restaurants for a weekly event your taste buds won’t want to miss out on.

Enjoy a wine flight featuring four amazing wine samples paired with a delicious slice of pizza. There are two hour-long seatings every Thursday in the front courtyard of 1933 Liquor Co., and there is also 10% off all wines featured that day. A new winery is showcased each week at the dog-friendly event, so make sure to invite your foodie friends along.

When: Every Thursday until September 26, 2024

Time: Seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: 1933 Liquor Co. — 895 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $9.99, purchase online

Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8 What: Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) until November 24, 2024

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

What: The Shipyards heritage venue will host this gastronomic adventure, filled with the best in international and local cuisine. And it will feature all sorts of artisan foods and beverages, not just delicious meats and cheeses.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; available online

Enjoy the arts

What: Dig out your finest haute couture from your closet, because The Polygon Gallery is transforming into a majestic and dramatic fashion house this month.

The waterfront art gallery in North Vancouver’s Shipyards is celebrating the closure of its current exhibition, ANTI-ICON: APOKALYPSIS, with a one-night-only immersive event: P.L.U.R.O.M.A. (Peace Love Unity Respect Oxygen Music and Autonomy).

When: September 26, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: General admission $30, VIP Gold and Platinum passes are also available. Purchase online