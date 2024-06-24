New FREE Christmas market opening in Metro Vancouver this winter

It’s never too early to think about Christmas, especially when a new festive event is gearing up for its Metro Vancouver debut this fall.

The Shipyards Christmas Market is launching in North Vancouver starting on November 29 and running through to December 24.

With dozens of artisan stalls, food vendors, and live performers, as well as visits with Santa, and more, it is shaping up to be everything we’ve asked for on our wish list.

“We are very excited to be hosting the Shipyards Christmas Market with a European flair,” said organizers on the event’s website. “It’s all about bringing our community together and ensuring everyone feels included during the holiday season.”

The inaugural Shipyards Christmas Market will feature over 75 wooden stalls with unique artisanal gifts. There will also be live entertainment, roving performers, holiday choirs, and more to keep the atmosphere festive.

Vendor applications are still being accepted online, with seasonal treats like bratwursts, mulled wine and hot cocoa expected to be served to hungry guests.

Visitors to the Shipyards throughout the holiday season can also skate on the region’s largest outdoor skating rink and enjoy a massive Christmas tree raised during the annual Spirit of the Season Festival.

When: November 29 to December 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Monday to Thursday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 5 pm (December 24)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free