The leaves are changing colour and the weather is cooling as the middle of autumn approaches. For some, the changing of the seasons is unremarkable, but in Chinese culture, mid-autumn recognizes the end of harvest and is the second-most important celebration (after Chinese New Year, of course).
To celebrate, CF Richmond Centre is hosting a Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration on September 14 and 21 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Main Galleria.
This family-friendly event is open to all members of the public, so whether you already celebrate mid-Autumn or want to learn what it’s all about, you’ll definitely want to check out these festivities.
Immerse yourself in the culture
Prepare to enjoy a dazzling Lion and Dragon dance performance featuring local artists.
You’ll also be able to capture some Insta-worthy photos at a gorgeous themed backdrop, and check out a charming rabbit display and traditional lion dance.
Feeling creative? Learn about the traditional art of lantern-making at the make-your-own lantern workshop. (You’ll even get to take home your unique creation!)
The hunt is on
Make the most of the celebration with CF’s exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival passport. You can collect themed passport stamps when you visit unique retailers , visit the lion, watch a performance, or take a photo with the decor
The passport also features a scavenger hunt where guests can visit unique retailers all around the centre for a chance to win a $100 CF SHOP! Card.
CF Richmond Centre’s Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Celebrate with your family and friends over food, paper lanterns, mooncakes, and more, and see what mid-autumn is all about. You might even learn a thing or two!
CF Richmond Centre Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration
When: Now until September 22
Time: 2 pm to 4 pm
Where: Main Galleria in CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond
