13 perfect pumpkin patches in Metro Vancouver to visit this fall

Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are ripe for the picking.

Whether you’re looking to carve a scary jack-o’-lantern or bake a delicious pie, there are plenty of fantastic farms with pumpkins that are waiting for you.

So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

Here are 13 great pumpkin patches where you can get in the fall spirit. Happy picking!

Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richmond Country Farms (@richcountryfarms)

This Richmond pumpkin patch offers fun for the whole family, including live music by the Farm Band “The Country Pumpkins” and talented wagon entertainers. Visitors can also check out the whimsical decorations while choosing from the plethora of pumpkins. Before you go on your pumpkin hunt, make sure to visit the animal viewing area to see Richmond Country Farm’s adorable animals.

Where: 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

When: Opening Date TBD

Time: Weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm, weekends from 10 am to 4:30 pm

Delta/Ladner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westham Island Herb Farm (@westhamislandherbfarm)

There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from at Ladner’s Halloween headquarters. Westham Island Herb Farm picks new gourds, squash and pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colours every day. So whatever your carving, decoration or dining needs, they have you covered. And make sure to snap a photo of the annual display of “Scarecrows.”

Where: 4690 Kirkland Road, Westham Island, Delta

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Surrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hazelmere pumpkin patch (@hazelmere_pumpkin_patch)

Gabriel Farms offers over 20 varieties of pumpkins. Visitors can also enjoy a wagon ride, animal interaction areas, a mini corn maze, and a vintage firetruck from 1971.

Where: 18507 20th Avenue, Surrey

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from September 21 until October 27, and each weekday from October 1 to 30, 2024, including holidays

Time: Weekdays from 2 to 5 pm, weekends from 10 am to 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Port Kells Nurseries (@portkellsnurseries)

This pumpkin patch in Port Kells features a few extra attractions for the whole family. There are outdoor play areas and animal attractions, and you can even try your hand at escaping the cedar maze.

Visitors can also take in the pumpkin display, play in the indoor sand pit, and visit the chicken coop and pig pen.

Where: 18730 88 Avenue, Surrey

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Daily from 9 am to 6 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Tamis (@rondriso)

This family farm carries a hearty selection of pumpkins, mini-pumpkins, and gourds that are perfectly suited for your Halloween needs. After going on a hayride and visiting the patch, head down to the farmers’ market and general store to pick up some tasty treats and produce.

Where: 8390 172 Street, Surrey

When: Opening Date TBD

Time: Weekdays from 3 to 6 pm, weekends and holidays from 10 am to 6 pm

Langley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldor Acres Family Farm (@aldoracres)

At Aldor Acres, there is no shortage of pumpkin varieties spread across the farm. After you’re done with pumpkin picking, head over to greet the pigs, donkeys, chickens, bunnies, horses, cows, and more.

Where: 8301 252nd Street, Langley

When: September 21 until October 31, 2024

Time: Timeslots available from 9 am to 4:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian & Erin Anderson (@eagleacresdairy)

There are 25 different varieties of pumpkins and gourds to discover at Eagle Acres Pumpkin Patch near Fort Langley. While you’re there, go on a covered hayride or a SaFarmi Stroll and meet over 200 diverse farm animals. And it wouldn’t be fall without exploring the three-acre corn maze.

Where: 8796 240 Street (Rawlison Crescent), Langley

When: September 28 and 29, October 5 and 6, 12 to 14, 19 and 20, and 25 to 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Maple Ridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laity Pumpkin Patch (@laitypumpkinpatch)

The Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge features its original north location and its south location, which opened five years ago. In addition to choosing pumpkins, guests can enjoy a treat from the concession stand, go on a wagon ride, check out the pumpkin cannon, and more.

Please note that tickets will only be sold at the entrance gates this year. Admission is for one location only, and pumpkins are an additional charge.

Where:

North Side – 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge

South Side – 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

When: September 28 to October 31, 2024 (North), September 28 to October 30, 2024 (South)

Time: Hours of operation are displayed on its online calendar

Chilliwack

This pumpkin patch at Fantasy Farms has many exciting activities to enjoy, including pumpkin and corn cannons, train rides, and visits with the farm animals to look forward to.

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

When: September 21 to October 31, 2024

Time: Weekdays from 1 to 5 pm, Weekends plus Thanksgiving and Pro-D Day on October 25 from 10 am to 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home to the Chilliwack Corn Maze (@greendaleacresfarm)

It’s worth making a day trip to this family farm. With a giant corn maze, 15 varieties of pumpkins, a giant jumping pillow, an indoor hay bale maze, tractor and hay rides, farm animals, and so much more, your day will be filled with non-stop fall fun.

Where: 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

When: Open daily

Time: Weekdays from 2 to 9 pm. Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm in September. Greendale Acres opens one hour earlier in October. Holiday and Pro-D day hours also apply.

Abbotsford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow View Farms (@willowviewfarms)

At Willow View, they grow more than 50 varieties of pumpkins, including giants ranging from 50 to over 100 pounds. You can pick your own in the patch or select from regular and specialty pumpkins ready for purchase in the yard. Drop by the Big Red Barn to say hello to the farm animals and also bring home some delicious apples.

Where: 288 McCallum Road, Abbotsford

When: Open daily

Time: Tuesday to Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday from 10 am to 5:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬 (@tavesfarms)

Make a stop at this family-run farm for a pumpkin patch adventure in the Abbotsford countryside. There are smaller pumpkins that will be delicious in pumpkin pies, ones that are perfect for carving, and even super-size ones. Make sure to stop in at their cidery for some homemade apple cider.

Where: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

When: Open daily

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

The pumpkin patch at Maan Farms is open daily until Halloween. With live entertainment, a zip line, barnyard animals, a corn maze, a fortress, and so much more, this should definitely be on your “fall things to do” list. For thrill-seekers, Maan Farms also serves up haunted experiences in the evening.

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

When: Open daily until November 3, 2024

Time: 9 am to 6 pm, plus Haunted experiences in the evening