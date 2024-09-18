Vancouver Whitecaps FC are back in the Canadian Championship final for the third year in a row, and the team is throwing a massive party for fans helping to maximize the home-field advantage.

They’re taking on Toronto FC on Tuesday, September 25, at BC Place for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

Tickets for the Cup final start at just $19.99 plus fees, and fans will want to arrive early for the pivotal game as there is fun to be had before the match kicks off at 7 pm.

Whitecaps FC are giving away a limited edition “Made in Vancouver” t-shirt at the Canadian Championship final on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans will be able to enjoy discounted drinks before the game too. Whitecaps FC are taking 50% off all drinks – alcoholic and non-alcoholic – through to gates open and right up to kickoff.

You’ll also want to arrive early to experience The Warmup, a pre-match party on Terry Fox Plaza.

The Warmup features live music, food and beverage specials, family-friendly games and activities, player autograph signings for fans of all ages, and more.

Whitecaps FC beat Toronto FC in 2022 in front of over 24,000 fans to capture the club’s first Canadian Championship since 2015. The team made it two in a row in 2023 when they took down CF Montreal and are ready to go for the three-peat in front of the hometown crowd.

Whether you’re a longtime fan, a newcomer to the sport, or just looking to have a great time with friends, a Whitecaps FC match is sure to make for the perfect night out in Vancouver. So cheer on the team as they go for glory once more.

Whitecaps FC are currently 13-8-6 on the season and sit in sixth spot in the Western Conference with 45 points, while Toronto FC is 11th in the Eastern Conference with an 11-15-3 record.

When: September 25, 2024

Time: Kick-off at 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $19.99 plus fees, purchase online