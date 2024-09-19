EventsArtsConcertsWinter

Noah Kahan coming to Vancouver this winter for Invictus Games

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 19 2024, 4:39 pm
Noah Kahan coming to Vancouver this winter for Invictus Games
Noah Kahan (Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock)

A massive international sporting event is coming to Vancouver this winter, and they’re bringing some of music’s biggest stars along for the party.

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, features 11 sports competitions from February 8 to 16.

The first-ever Winter Hybrid Invictus Games has also announced that Noah Kahan will perform at the opening ceremony at BC Place on Saturday, February 8.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be performing at the Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada on February 8,” said Kahan on CTV’s eTalk. “There are going to be so many amazing, brave athletes there. I’m obviously not included in that list, but I’ll be singing my sad songs. [It”s] the cold time of year, so they pick a musician that likes to sing about being cold and uncomfortable.

“I can’t wait to perform the songs for you there. Really looking forward to it. Vancouver, we’ll see you soon.”

Grammy-nominated Noah Kahan first rose to fame in 2017 when his first single “Young Blood” drew the attention of indie-folk lovers across North America. Since then, the “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk” singer has experienced critical acclaim, global touring, and numerous collaborations with big names like platinum-selling artist Post Malone.

Grammy winner Nelly Furtado and Juno nominee Roxane Bruneau will also perform at the opening ceremony.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan

The Invictus Games bring together wounded, injured, and ill service personnel to compete and inspire recovery and rehabilitation.

Over 500 competitors from up to 25 nations will compete in the Winter Hybrid Games.

Team Canada was officially introduced earlier this summer with a 56-person team made up of 22 serving members and 34 veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Invictus Games

Invictus Games (Patrick Roberge Productions/Submitted)

Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

When: February 8 to 16, 2025
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues in Vancouver and Whistler
Tickets: Various prices, pre-register online

