EventsSummerOutdoors

Music megastar revealed as this year's Chilliwack Corn Maze design

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 19 2024, 6:54 pm
Music megastar revealed as this year's Chilliwack Corn Maze design
Greendale Acres Farm

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Improv for Beginners

Sat, September 2, 3:30pm

Improv for Beginners

Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Fri, July 5, 5:00pm

Volvo Midsummer: A celebration of community, local flora, and a greener future in Vancouver

Made in the 604 Summer Market

Sat, July 20, 11:00am

Made in the 604 Summer Market

Big Superhero Run

Wed, August 14, 5:00pm

Big Superhero Run

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is opening next week for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating its 26th year in 2024, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to a country music superstar.

The 10-acre field this year is in the likeness of American Idol judge Luke Bryan and was made in partnership with 93.7 JR Country.

Chilliwack Corn Maze

Chilliwack Corn Maze

Bryan is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, with over 11.5 million global album sales and more than 55 million track sales of his hits. The five-time “Entertainer of the Year,” as awarded by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association, is known for songs like “Play It Again,” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” and “One Margarita.”

Opening day is set for Thursday, August 1, with the inaugural Chilliwack Corn Festival taking place on August 3 and 4.

The festivities include live music, corn-eating and corn-shucking competitions, cornhole, and lots of mouthwatering corn to eat.

Chilliwack Corn Maze

Greendale Acres

Greendale Acres is also hosting the Sundown Music Series with even more great live music lined up for guests to enjoy every Saturday in August.

Performers slated to perform include Greg Neufeld, Tanner Olson, Kyler Peirce, and James Stobbe.

Chilliwack Corn Maze

Greendale Acres Farm/Facebook

Other summer events to watch out for include a Country Summer Jam, Golden Hour Flower Workshops, Wellness events, and more at Greendale Acres.

Chilliwack Corn Maze

When: August 1 until October 31, 2024
Time: Various times. Check opening hours online
Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under and those over 75 years are free. Memberships are also available.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop