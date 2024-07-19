Music megastar revealed as this year's Chilliwack Corn Maze design

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is opening next week for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating its 26th year in 2024, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to a country music superstar.

The 10-acre field this year is in the likeness of American Idol judge Luke Bryan and was made in partnership with 93.7 JR Country.

Bryan is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, with over 11.5 million global album sales and more than 55 million track sales of his hits. The five-time “Entertainer of the Year,” as awarded by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association, is known for songs like “Play It Again,” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” and “One Margarita.”

Opening day is set for Thursday, August 1, with the inaugural Chilliwack Corn Festival taking place on August 3 and 4.

The festivities include live music, corn-eating and corn-shucking competitions, cornhole, and lots of mouthwatering corn to eat.

Greendale Acres is also hosting the Sundown Music Series with even more great live music lined up for guests to enjoy every Saturday in August.

Performers slated to perform include Greg Neufeld, Tanner Olson, Kyler Peirce, and James Stobbe.

Other summer events to watch out for include a Country Summer Jam, Golden Hour Flower Workshops, Wellness events, and more at Greendale Acres.

When: August 1 until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under and those over 75 years are free. Memberships are also available.