Main Street Brewing is joining forces with Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse for an epic Oktoberfest pop-up featuring delicious craft beers and food.

It all starts on September 21 and goes until October 6. Customers can expect a special menu featuring Rosie’s take on Bavarian classics alongside Oktoberfest beers from Main Street Brewing.

Food will include beer-friendly staples like Pretzels and Beer Cheese Sauce, Bratwurst and Sauerkraut, Pork Schnitzel, and a Stuffed Potato Currywurst. Then, on the weekend, there will also be a limited number of slow-smoked Vancouver Island Ham Hock dinners available with sides like German Potato Salad, Braised Cabbage, and more.

On the beer side, Main Street Brewing is unveiling special Oktoberfest beers, including its North German Rothaus Pils. In a press release, Main Street Brewing says it’s “modelled after a German Rothause” and is made with “single decocted mash for a sweet cracker malt.”

But the collaboration between the two Mount Pleasant staples doesn’t stop there. Rosies will manage the food program at Main Street Brewing’s Tap Room, meaning you can expect plenty of special menus for festivals and celebrations, alongside a full range of catering services for holiday parties and corporate events at the brewery. This new taproom menu will officially launch after the Oktoberfest pop-up.

“We’re very excited about this partnership,” said Nigel Pike of Main Street Brewing. “We love what the Rosie’s team has been doing and it’s a perfect fit to have them take over our food operations so that we can do what we do best: brew delicious beers and make friends and neighbours feel welcome in our tap room.”

Karl Gregg of Rosie’s Hospitality added, “It’s great to work with the Main Street Brewing team. We share the same approach and we’re looking forward to cooking up some fun ideas for special events, pop-ups, and collabs.”

Rosie’s x Main Street Brewing Oktoberfest Pop-up

When: September 21 to October 6

Where: Main Street Brewing Tap Room — 261 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

