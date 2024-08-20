An immersive Netflix murder mystery dinner is coming to Vancouver

Time to pick up your magnifying glass, detectives! An official Netflix murder mystery dinner is coming to Vancouver, and you’re invited to take a bite out of crime.

The Perfect Bite, an immersive experience inspired by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is taking over Glowbal Restaurant in Downtown Vancouver from October 4 to December 22.

Secret City Adventures is collaborating with Netflix on the event, which will see guests watching a murder case unfold while deciphering clues. Of course, they will also enjoy a delicious dinner that is simply to die for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Secret City Adventures (@secretcityadventures)

“As a member of the culinary industry elite, you’re invited to an exclusive event hosted by acclaimed chef Maribelle Moore,” explains Secret City Adventures in a release. “Shortly after you arrive, Maribelle shockingly reveals that the menu she’s created for the evening will expose a dark secret about the Salty Six, the renowned culinary supergroup formed when they were students.

“With the other members of the Salty Six also in attendance, tensions begin to run high, and it isn’t long before a murderer strikes.”

Guests will enjoy a delicious four-course dinner – including an arancini ball, mushroom cigar, braised short ribs, and cheesecake topped with fruit – while uncovering the secrets hidden within the menu. Logan Locke, a contemporary of the famous detective Benoit Blanc, will be your host as your team works through the twists of the interactive mystery.

The pre-fixe meal offers vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, and a “dress-to-impress” attire code is in effect.

The Perfect Bite runs from Wednesday to Sunday at Glowbal starting at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale now, and VIP packages are also available.

When: October 4 to December 22, 2024

Time 7 pm

Where: Glowbal — 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, including individual tickets, tables of 4, and VIP. More info online