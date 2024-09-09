The Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl returns this November

Big news, croissant lovers: the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back this November for its third year!

The fall festival, which will take place from November 1 to 21, 2024, is a self-guided tour of creative and Instagrammable limited-edition croissants from bakeries across Metro Vancouver.

Additionally, this year’s event is one week longer than usual due to popular demand.

What’s even more exciting is the gluten-free options being introduced this year, allowing more people to get in on the croissant fun.

Another first for this year is the Design Your Dream Croissant Contest. Participants will have the chance to have their dream croissant created for the 2024 Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl and will receive a six-pack of their design.

Over 20 bakeries, cafes, and patisseries participated in the 2023 croissant crawl. While a full list of participating spots has yet to be announced, we anticipate plenty of drool-worthy croissant creations. Last year saw supreme croissants, croissant cubes, and even croissant cereal.

Will you be participating in this year’s croissant crawl? Let us know in the comments.

Daily Hive is a proud sponsor of the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl

When: November 1 to 21

Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok