EventsConcerts

Sabrina Carpenter brings new "Short n' Sweet" tour to Vancouver this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 20 2024, 3:47 pm
Sabrina Carpenter brings new "Short n' Sweet" tour to Vancouver this fall
Sabrina Carpenter (lev radin/Shutterstock)

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Thu, June 20, 7:30pm

Ring of Fire June 20 to August 11

Mini-Zine Workshop with Cole Pauls

Sat, June 29, 1:00pm

Mini-Zine Workshop with Cole Pauls

Vancouver Business Networking Party | Internet Masterminds x Bootleggers

Sat, June 29, 6:00pm

Vancouver Business Networking Party | Internet Masterminds x Bootleggers

Glitter Crash

Sat, July 13, 7:00pm

Glitter Crash

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get the espresso ready, because music superstar Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road on her latest tour, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

The pop sensation has announced that she is bringing the Short n’ Sweet Tour to Pacific Coliseum on Monday, November 4.

Vancouver is just one of several Canadian stops on the tour, with Toronto and Montreal also being announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter has been dominating the charts with her hit “Espresso,” the first single off of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. The track oozes summery vibes and peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, her first Top 10 on the chart. Her follow-up, Please Please Please, is also wowing fans and critics.

Fans may also recognize Carpenter from her on-screen work, including her roles in Girl Meets WorldAdventures in Babysitting, and SNL. She also has a signature fragrance, modelled for Skims’ Fits Everybody and Stretch Lace collections, and supports several charitable causes.

English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna will support Carpenter during her performance in Vancouver.

Sabrina Carpenter — Short n’ Sweet Tour

When: November 4, 2024
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, June 28 at 10 am

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop