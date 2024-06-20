Sabrina Carpenter brings new "Short n' Sweet" tour to Vancouver this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get the espresso ready, because music superstar Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road on her latest tour, and she’s coming to Vancouver.

The pop sensation has announced that she is bringing the Short n’ Sweet Tour to Pacific Coliseum on Monday, November 4.

Vancouver is just one of several Canadian stops on the tour, with Toronto and Montreal also being announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 am.

Sabrina Carpenter has been dominating the charts with her hit “Espresso,” the first single off of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. The track oozes summery vibes and peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, her first Top 10 on the chart. Her follow-up, Please Please Please, is also wowing fans and critics.

Fans may also recognize Carpenter from her on-screen work, including her roles in Girl Meets World, Adventures in Babysitting, and SNL. She also has a signature fragrance, modelled for Skims’ Fits Everybody and Stretch Lace collections, and supports several charitable causes.

English singer-songwriter Declan McKenna will support Carpenter during her performance in Vancouver.

When: November 4, 2024

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, June 28 at 10 am