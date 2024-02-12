EventsConcerts

Usher announces epic Vancouver concert at Rogers Arena this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 12 2024, 4:20 pm
Usher announces epic Vancouver concert at Rogers Arena this fall
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Single, Not Single

Fri, February 2, 9:30pm

Single, Not Single

Constellations: a play by Nick Payne

Wed, February 14, 7:30pm

Constellations: a play by Nick Payne

Un-Named®️ Sketch Show

Thu, February 15, 9:15pm

Un-Named®️ Sketch Show

Big 80s Run

Sat, March 9, 1:00pm

Big 80s Run

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Usher, riding high from his massive Super Bowl halftime show, has announced a new concert coming to Vancouver this fall.

The eight-time Grammy winner is bringing the Past Present Future Tour to Rogers Arena on Thursday, November 7.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 am. Vancouver and Toronto are the only two Canadian dates on the North American tour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

Usher is touring in support of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which was released on Friday, February 9. The chart-topping album has spawned new hits “Good Good,” “Standing Next To You (USHER Remix),” and “Risk It All.”

The three-time Guinness World Records holder has sold over 80 million albums during his 30-year career and appeared in films such as Hustlers, Muppets Most Wanted, and The Faculty. Usher has also raised tens of millions of dollars for several important causes and is known for uplifting youth through his New Look Foundation. He is also a Global Citizen Ambassador.

usher super bowl halftime show

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY

Are you looking forward to seeing Usher in Vancouver this fall? Let us know in the comments.

Usher: Past Present Future Tour

When: April 29, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, February 2 at 10 am.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop