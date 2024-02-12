Usher announces epic Vancouver concert at Rogers Arena this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Usher, riding high from his massive Super Bowl halftime show, has announced a new concert coming to Vancouver this fall.

The eight-time Grammy winner is bringing the Past Present Future Tour to Rogers Arena on Thursday, November 7.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 am. Vancouver and Toronto are the only two Canadian dates on the North American tour.

Usher is touring in support of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which was released on Friday, February 9. The chart-topping album has spawned new hits “Good Good,” “Standing Next To You (USHER Remix),” and “Risk It All.”

The three-time Guinness World Records holder has sold over 80 million albums during his 30-year career and appeared in films such as Hustlers, Muppets Most Wanted, and The Faculty. Usher has also raised tens of millions of dollars for several important causes and is known for uplifting youth through his New Look Foundation. He is also a Global Citizen Ambassador.

Are you looking forward to seeing Usher in Vancouver this fall? Let us know in the comments.

