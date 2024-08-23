FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & DealsFall Events

Cheese and Meat Festival returns to Vancouver this fall

|
Aug 23 2024, 5:35 pm
Though summer is packed with delicious food events happening around Metro Vancouver, foodies are already looking forward to fall culinary events.

A highlight you’ll want to add to your calendar is the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, which will be held on Saturday, November 2, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The Shipyards heritage venue will host the gastronomic adventure, filled with the best in international and local cuisine. And it will feature all sorts of artisan foods and beverages, not just delicious meats and cheeses.

You can grab your tickets when they go on sale on Tuesday, August 27.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping. You’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours with your all-inclusive ticket.

Organizers shared that all guests will have access and plenty of time to visit all the vendors. If more than eight people are waiting, you’re invited to visit a table later in your session.

And there’s something for all tastes to enjoy during each tasting session, including tasty cocktails, brews and bevies, and vegan eats. There is a 60 to 40 food-to-beverage mix plus various accompaniments that make for a perfect charcuterie platter. These range from pickled items to unique spreads.

When: November 2, 2024
Time: Various tasting sessions
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting on August 27

