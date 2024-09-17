Vancouver Christmas Market announces dates for huge 2024 holiday event

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market has announced its return this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 13 to December 24.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

Stroll through the European-inspired Christmas village with a mug of Glühwein (mulled wine) and a warm schnitzel in hand. There are plenty of delicious drinks and savoury and sweet delicacies to keep you full.

You’ll also want to sing along to the live entertainment happening on the Flying Stage on the second storey of the iconic Christmas Pyramid.

Of course, a visit to the market wouldn’t be complete without a ride on the carousel!

Season passes to Vancouver Christmas Market, starting at $30.99 for unlimited entry all season long, are on sale now. Individual tickets are expected to go on sale soon.

With files from Daniel Chai and Marco Ovies

When: November 13 to December 24, 2024

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud community partner of the Vancouver Christmas Market.