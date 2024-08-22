Laughter and lies collide in new Vancouver comedy show this fall

Fans of the hit reality show The Traitors are in for a comedy treat this fall in Vancouver.

The Improv Centre (TIC) is showcasing its deceptive side in Betrayers, its latest feature show on Granville Island. A special opening night performance is slated for Thursday, September 26 at 7:30 pm.

Inspired by the Dutch series De Verraders and variations of it around the world, Betrayers is described as “an evening of deception, deceit, lying, and laughter.” The show will run Fridays and Saturdays from September 27 to November 2.

According to Allen Morrison, show creator and longtime TIC member, the show is about experiencing true uncertainty, doubt, and suspicion, along with laughs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Improv Centre (@theimprovcentre)

You might also like: Massive Vancouver used book sale has reads starting at just $2

Just for Laughs returns from bankruptcy with new Vancouver dates

FREE Vancouver Vegan Festival returns to Kits Beach next month

“We wanted to create a format where the players were actually playing a real game of deception with each other, on top of all the improv comedy,” said Morrison to Daily Hive. “If the players feel the thrill of the game, the audience will too.

“The inspiration for the format was obviously the hit TV show, The Traitors. What I loved about that show as a viewer was how captivating and visceral all the lies and deceit was, and how exciting it was to watch the game play out. That’s the experience we want to give to our audience with Betrayers.”

Betrayers invites the audience to witness the comedy competition fueled by falsities and faux-friendships. Each improviser will try to be the last performer standing while using crowd suggestions for the show.

Even the audience gets a say in who they trust and who they want gone for good.

“An improv show is collaborative by its very nature,” added Morrison. “This show began with an idea that I had, but it’s grown way beyond that idea through heavy brainstorming with Jalen Saip, the artistic director of the TIC. Bringing the cast in is an essential part of elevating it, and the final show is going to be the result of the creativity of the entire company.

“I think viewers like watching people competing in true competitions. So many ‘game shows/reality shows’ feel forced, scripted, or artificial. The Traitors, as a game, has to play out with authenticity. We’re watching real people play a real game. That’s the feeling we want to leave our audience with our new improv format.”

Fall is a busy season for The Improv Centre as the company is currently presenting a variety of acclaimed shows, including Date Night, TheatreSports: Unhinged!, and Improv Against Humanity. For more information about the TIC’s upcoming events, visit its website here.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 27 to November 2, 2024 (special opening night on Thursday, September 26)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets are available online