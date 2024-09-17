"Pathbreaking" South Asian Film Fest returns to Surrey this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s time to take your seats and silence your cellphones because the International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) is officially back for 2024.

The annual film festival dedicated to South Asian stories in cinema will return to Surrey from September 25 to 29.

This year’s theme is “Crossroads,” celebrating South Asian cinema and culture as a hub and a place where many roads intersect. To help kick things off, iSAFF is welcoming special guest Archie Panjabi to a Filmmaker Welcome Retreat in Surrey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Int’l South Asian Film Festival Canada (iSAFF) (@isaffcanada)

The Geena Davis Bentonville Film Foundation (BFF) and Kickstart Entertainment are partnering with the iSAFF for the retreat on September 25. It will feature a fireside chat with the acclaimed actor from The Good Wife, Under the Bridge, Departure, and more.

“We’re so proud to partner with Bentonville on this event and recognize the pathbreaking work of Archie Panjabi,” said Pallavi Sastry and Keertana Sastry, iSAFF co-directors of programming, in a release.

“This is a major step for iSAFF towards expanding international partnerships while adding value to the festival experience for emerging filmmakers.”

Panjabi will also receive the festival’s inaugural iSAFF Icon Award at the Opening Purple Carpet Gala, which will take place on Thursday, September 26, at Surrey City Hall.

“My passion is driven by a love for characters and stories that connect us all,” Panjabi shared in a statement. With each character portrayed on screen, no matter how different they may look, a universal, shared human experience lies below the surface.

“The Geena Davis Bentonville Film Foundation, along with its partner iSAFF, is dedicated to bringing the rich tapestry of our world to the screen. I am honored to be a part of this exciting journey, and that is why I am filled with profound gratitude and a full heart to be the recipient of the first-ever iSAFF Icon Award.”

The festival’s programming has expanded this year, including 19 world premieres, eight North American premieres, and 23 Canadian premieres.

Film fans will be treated to features, shorts, music videos, and episodic series screening at Landmark Cinemas Guildford. You can also meet content creators and attend industry events at Surrey City Hall, Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, and Skye Avenue – Kitchen and Lounge.

Get your tickets to the opening night film Boong by Lakshmipriya Devi, a moving film inspired by some of the director’s own life experiences. iSAFF will close with Amar Wala’s Shook, starring Saamer Usmani (Succession) and Amy Forsyth (CODA). Both films will be hot on the heels of their recent screenings at TIFF.

Other highlights for this year’s fest include iSAFF’s Pathbreaking Actors series with Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi, How I Met Your Father) and a first-of-its-kind event highlighting the important role that fashion plays in cinema.

“This year is incredibly exciting for us. It’s a time of growth and innovation, where we’re fine-tuning our curation under the ‘Crossroads’ theme, ” added Pulkit Datta, iSAFF’s artistic director. “We’re exploring the intersections of South Asian stories and talent with diverse backgrounds and industries.

“Our goal is not just to screen films but to nurture careers and enrich the local industry, offering our filmmakers opportunities beyond the festival.”

When: September 25 to 29, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various costs for tickets, festival passes, and special events. Purchase online.