The Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back this fall, and you have the opportunity to bring your own fantastic flaky creation to life thanks to a sweet new contest.

Running from November 1 to 21, the croissant crawl event is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour that takes place around the region.

This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors. And now you have the chance to dream up your own fantasy croissant.

The Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl has announced a first-ever Design Your Dream Croissant Contest, co-presented by Davie Village Bakery and Dished Vancouver.

Foodies, bakers, and croissant lovers can enter to have their dream creation part of the 2024 event. The full contest rules can be found online.

Entrants can submit their ideas online and on social media, and select from one of the following shapes: classic, cube, supreme, cruffin, or bow tie. Make sure to include an official name for your creation along with a flavour description when you submit.

The submission window opens on September 9 and closes on September 23 at 11:59 pm PT.

The Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl and Davie Village Bakery will choose two or more finalists, which will be presented to the public for voting between September 26 and October 3. The winning creation will be announced along with the full Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl vendor and flavour lineup on October 16.

One finalist selected as the winner by popular vote will win either a “Croissant Party Six-Pack” of the winning flavour or two giant versions of the creation if the croissant shape chosen is classic, cube, or supreme. One voter will also be randomly selected to win a croissant two-pack of the winning flavour.

Stay tuned for more information about this year’s Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl. It’s shaping up to be a delicious event your taste buds won’t want to miss.

When: November 1 to 21, 2024

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the region

With files from Dished Staff