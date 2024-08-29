Harvest Haus brings Oktoberfest celebrations to Vancouver this fall

Summer is still in full swing but we’re already looking forward to autumn and a big reason why is Harvest Haus.

Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.

The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of bier. Pre-sale access for tickets is available online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvest Haus (@harvesthaus)

And yes, lederhosen is highly recommended.

You can expect to dine on freshly made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut, as well as bratwurst, schnitzel, and spätzle.

Each general admission ticket includes entry, access to the Harvest Haus Halle and a souvenir beer stein. VIP Tables are also available at the yearly event.

Over 25 European and craft biers, wines, and spirits will be available to discover. Traditional oompah bands and live DJs will complete the party atmosphere each day.

And you won’t want to miss the official Burgermeister greeting during your visit to Harvest Haus.

This highly anticipated event has super limited tickets, so if you’re hoping to snag a table for you and some friends you better act fast before the stein runs dry.

When: October 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online.