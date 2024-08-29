FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipFall Events

Harvest Haus brings Oktoberfest celebrations to Vancouver this fall

Aug 29 2024, 5:02 pm
Summer is still in full swing but we’re already looking forward to autumn and a big reason why is Harvest Haus.

Vancouver’s take on the traditional Oktoberfest returns for a fun-filled weekend on October 4 and 5 at the PNE Forum.

The eighth annual German-style beer festival features epic entertainment, delicious food, and lots and lots of bier. Pre-sale access for tickets is available online.

 

And yes, lederhosen is highly recommended.

You can expect to dine on freshly made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut, as well as bratwurst, schnitzel, and spätzle.

Each general admission ticket includes entry, access to the Harvest Haus Halle and a souvenir beer stein. VIP Tables are also available at the yearly event.

Harvest Haus

Harvest Haus (Javier Diez/Website)

Over 25 European and craft biers, wines, and spirits will be available to discover. Traditional oompah bands and live DJs will complete the party atmosphere each day.

And you won’t want to miss the official Burgermeister greeting during your visit to Harvest Haus.

This highly anticipated event has super limited tickets, so if you’re hoping to snag a table for you and some friends you better act fast before the stein runs dry.

Harvest Haus

When: October 4 and 5, 2024
Time: 6 to 11:30 pm
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30 for pre-sale general admission access. Purchase online.

