Free 1970s-inspired roller rink now open at Metro Vancouver mall

The disco ball is strung and the skates are lined up for the opening of a new 1970s-inspired roller rink at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.

Skate Stardust is welcoming members of the public free of charge until October 31 — the only thing visitors have to pay is $2 for skate rentals. The new rink pays homage to Surrey’s Stardust Roller Rink, a beloved local landmark that closed in 2005.

“Guildford Town Centre is thrilled to have been graciously granted exclusive Stardust naming rights, allowing us an opportunity to introduce the iconic roller rink to a new generation and bring it back to former fans,” Kiran Deol, marketing manager at Guildford Town Centre, said in a news release. “This initiative is not just about recreation but also about celebrating our community’s history.”

Photos from the new rink show tricked-out skates and retro decor in the heart of the mall.

The roller rink is about 1,700 square feet and includes a DJ booth for themed events, such as Disco Night, Bollywood Night, and Halloween Week.

There will be learn to skate classes hosted by Rolla Skate Club and local legend DJ Flipout has curated tunes for the experience.

“Even though the Stardust rink closed in 2005, I still run into people who have a Stardust story,” Bonnie Burnside, a former employee of the original Stardust Roller Rink, said in Guildford Town Centre’s news release. “From birthday parties to band nights, from all-night skates to roller hockey, Stardust played an important role in growing up in Surrey.”

Will you be visiting the new roller rink? Let us know in the comments.

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

When: September 12 to October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee