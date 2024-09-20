Canada's first Monster Museum reopens for Halloween in Burnaby

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Move over, Edvard Munch. A unique museum reopening in Metro Vancouver this fall is filled with real screams!

MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for Halloween season from October 11 to November 1

Guests to the eerie 5,000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.

MastersFX was founded in 1987 by three-time Emmy Award winner Todd Masters, and its offices are located in Burnaby and Toronto.

The studio’s resume reads like a who’s who of the supernatural and sci-fi. MastersFX created Chucky from Child’s Play, the Predator from the film series of the same name, the Borg from Star Trek, and even Jack from the Jack in the Box commercials.

The massive monster museum will showcase screen-used FX creations for True Blood, Sonic the Hedgehog, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and more. Curators promise that items won’t be behind glass or in a cage and that they will include many never-before-seen pieces.

Guests will also be able to get creative with Brain Cake decorating classes hosted by Masters and Punk Rock Pastries owner Chef Hollie Fraser. The Food Network winner will show the participants how to get hands-on in a delicious way.

MastersFX Monster Museum is part of the 2024 Burnaby Halloween Festival, which features dozens of events across the city.

When: October 11 to November 1, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: Various prices, purchase online