Cirque du Soleil's new big top extravaganza swings into Vancouver this fall

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is returning to the city with Echo starting on October 9.

Described as a story about connection and intention, Echo will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom. And tickets are on sale now.

Echo follows a curious young woman named Future as she discovers a fantasy world that celebrates our sacred bond with animals and nature. The show will feature not only new acrobatic feats but also the circus’ most projections ever, making it a truly immersive experience.

Cirque Du Soleil’s 20th Big Top show will also include bold new visuals and a thrilling aesthetic on tour. Fans of all ages will enjoy the colourful characters, moving music, state-of-the-art lights and projections, and more.

Though pre-sale tickets are available now for Club Cirque members (if you’re interested, you can register for a membership online), general access will be available on Monday, March 4.

Cirque Du Soleil’s latest show is shaping up to be one of its best yet, so if you’re ready to travel to a universe of colour, wonder, and infinite possibilities, get your tickets to Echo.

When: October 9 to December 15, 2024

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

