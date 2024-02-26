EventsArtsFall Events

Cirque du Soleil's new big top extravaganza swings into Vancouver this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 26 2024, 8:55 pm
Cirque du Soleil's new big top extravaganza swings into Vancouver this fall
Cirque du Soleil

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Dave Merheje Live at The MOTN

Fri, March 8, 7:00pm

Dave Merheje Live at The MOTN

BRICK-TASTIC EASTER AT CAP MALL

Sat, March 30, 12:00pm

BRICK-TASTIC EASTER AT CAP MALL

Big Easter Run

Sat, March 30, 1:00pm

Big Easter Run

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

Fri, April 12, 5:30pm

In Bloom: A Love and Relationships Summit

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Vancouver this fall with its newest big top show, and it promises to be an experience worth shouting about!

The internationally acclaimed acrobatic circus is returning to the city with Echo starting on October 9.

Described as a story about connection and intention, Echo will take over Concord Pacific Place with an exploration of the “symbiotic unions between humans and the animal kingdom. And tickets are on sale now.

Echo follows a curious young woman named Future as she discovers a fantasy world that celebrates our sacred bond with animals and nature. The show will feature not only new acrobatic feats but also the circus’ most projections ever, making it a truly immersive experience.

Cirque Du Soleil’s 20th Big Top show will also include bold new visuals and a thrilling aesthetic on tour. Fans of all ages will enjoy the colourful characters, moving music, state-of-the-art lights and projections, and more.

Echo by Cirque du Soleil

Echo/Cirque du Soleil

Though pre-sale tickets are available now for Club Cirque members (if you’re interested, you can register for a membership online), general access will be available on Monday, March 4.

Cirque Du Soleil’s latest show is shaping up to be one of its best yet, so if you’re ready to travel to a universe of colour, wonder, and infinite possibilities, get your tickets to Echo.

Echo by Cirque du Soleil

Echo/Cirque du Soleil

ECHO by Cirque du Soleil

When: October 9 to December 15, 2024
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Victoria Kuglin

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Fall Events
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop