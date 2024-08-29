Screamtastic: A massive Haunted House experience coming to Surrey for Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A new Halloween experience is opening in Metro Vancouver this fall, and it promises to be a real scream for horror fans.

Dreadworks Haunted House is transforming the Cloverdale Fairgrounds into a high-tech “immersive Halloween nightmare” from September 27 to November 3.

The attraction combines technological innovations with live performance actors to build an interactive theatrical experience unlike any other this spooky season.

“An immersive event like Dreadworks Haunted House opens the door into a world of pure

imagination,” said Alexander J. Baxter, co-founder, CEO and COO of event producers Somnara Studios. “As the hunger for memorable in-person experiences grows, we are dedicated to bringing the American amusement park standard to Canada.”

This is the debut event for Dreadworks and the team is going all out to ensure it gives visitors an experience they will never forget.

Guests of The Dreadworks Factor will discover three distinct storylines: Steamboat Willie – Terror on the Mississippi, a psychological horror set on a haunted boat; Tartarus, a terrifying journey through a mythical labyrinth; and Spore Zombies, a spine-chilling scenario at an infected swamp.

Award-winning filmmakers and industry-leading special effects and makeup artists are bringing the horror to life with both indoor and outdoor spaces. Expect to see AR technology, projection light mapping, and sets and soundscapes that will have you questioning what’s real.

Scare actors will roam the grounds and interact with guests in the crowd, and you can tailor the level of interactivity with the coloured scare bands. There will also be live music, delicious food vendors, and Halloween-themed entertainment throughout the grounds to complete the eerie atmosphere.

And before you depart, check out the ghoulish gift shop for exclusive memorabilia and Halloween-themed items to bring home.

“Canada’s Immersive Nightmare is more than just a haunted house; it’s a fully realized horror experience that sets a new standard for Halloween attractions,” organizers added in a statement. “Dreadworks is the place to be this Halloween season—an event guests won’t want to miss.”

Dreadworks Haunted House is for ages 10 and up, and all ages under 18 must have a parent sign for them. Tickets are on sale now.

When: September 27 to November 3, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online