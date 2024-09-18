Film fans rush to say goodbye to Metro Vancouver's last remaining Drive-In

The weather above the Twilight Drive-In Theatre matches the mood of the guests waiting for the movie: light, but also gray.

Cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs are already lined up outside the gate, waiting to be let in for one of the last few screenings before the theatre closes on September 30.

But the rain looks like it’ll hold off tonight, which is great news for the huge crowd of film fans, some of whom are going for their first time to Twilight.

“I’ve always wanted to go to a drive-in movie, and I’ve never been. So I’m quite excited for this evening,” shared Alyssa, who was at the front of the line of vehicles. “A Drive-In is a very cool concept, something that I’ve seen in movies but never had the opportunity to do myself. So I’m excited for a new experience.”

The Twilight Drive-In is officially closing this month, marking the end of the popular movie-going experience after 19 years.

Metro Vancouver’s last drive-in theatre announced earlier this year that 2024 would be its final season. According to a social media post, the property owner wanted a massive increase in rent that the Drive-In could not afford.

“I’m sad,” said Rebecca, who was bringing Patrick for his first visit to Twilight. “Honestly, it’s such a fun experience and I wish it was staying open longer.”

“We’ve got the sleeping bag on the floor of the SUV to make it more cozy. Pillows, a nice cozy blanket. Snacks, drinks, popcorn. And comfy clothes. Pyjamas are where it’s at right now.”

Tonight’s double bill is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Blink Twice. A speaker stands beside an inflatable version of the colourful Michael Keaton character, playing throwback songs like “Summer of 69” by Bryan Adams, “Love Ballad” by Jeffrey Osborne, and “Those Were The Days” by Homer and Marge Simpson.

The music keeps the energy going as more cars find the perfect spot for the drive-in movie experience, which everyone will miss greatly.

“I’ve come here many times as a kid because I grew up in Aldergrove,” said Ethan, who was sitting with his sister and her two friends. “The first time I came here was when I was six years old. I remember goofing off down by the screen with a frisbee and friends.

“It’s upsetting because we have many childhood memories here and now it’s coming to an end. When we get older and possibly have kids, they won’t be able to see what it used to be like when we were younger.”

Emily is another long-time visitor to the Twilight Drive-In, having come at least a dozen times every season from her home in Chilliwack.

“I think it’s the best family experience for watching a movie,” she said. “You can get up to get snacks, you hang out with people and you set up your own little private cozy space. And it just makes it a very social experience.

“We took my niece here to see Wizard of Oz and she was only three months old. That’s her first movie ever. So thank you to all of the staff. They’re always very helpful and you can tell they really love this place.”

The sun continues its descent from the sky, which means that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will soon start. Families, couples on dates, and groups of friends crowd into the concession area, staffed by a handful of hardworking Twilight Drive-In staff.

All the classics are available, including nachos, candy, fountain drinks, and, of course, freshly popped popcorn.

“I’ve been coming here most of my life, so it’s great to be able to work here,” shared Alec. “I remember coming here to watch The Emoji Movie, Finding Dory, and Alita: Battle Angel, and I always love the experience.”

“Some guests have been coming here since opening night, and it’s great that people are coming back to support us. I just think the environment here is so great, and all the people that work here are so great. So it’ll be pretty sad to see it go.”

His co-worker Claire, who is in her second year working at Twilight, echoes his sentiments.

“My parents were here on the first night, and it’s been a part of our lives, especially since I live locally,” she said. “We have a tradition where we have been coming here to see National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation every single holiday season. We have a code phrase where we say, “Let’s go see the lights” and we would just go here. And it was something that has brought us together.”

Claire said that her favourite part of the job is meeting many different people coming together to share in a drive-in experience.

“A drive-in is a unique experience that everyone should have at least once in their life. I can look up and see the stars. I can look around and see other cars and people. I really love the people here, coming here, and I’m really going to miss it.”

Where: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

When: Check the website for up-to-date schedule

Cost: Various prices depending on number of people in the car. Walk-ins are also welcome