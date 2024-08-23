Immersive fashion runway spectacle comes to North Van next month
Dig out your finest haute couture from your closet, because The Polygon Gallery is transforming into a majestic and dramatic fashion house next month.
The waterfront art gallery in North Vancouver’s Shipyards is celebrating the closure of its current exhibition, ANTI-ICON: APOKALYPSIS, with a one-night-only immersive event.
P.L.U.R.O.M.A. (Peace Love Unity Respect Oxygen Music and Autonomy), a multimedia fashion show, is happening on Thursday, September 26.
View this post on Instagram
“Bringing together performance, live feed video installation, photography, music, and front row drama, the P.L.U.R.O.M.A. runway shows are produced by a community of experimental artists and fashion elite,” The Polygon wrote in the event description.
“The spectacle is setting sail across the harbour for its third season to launch the 2024 Resort collection at The Polygon Gallery with a complete takeover of the waterfront property.”
P.L.U.R.O.M.A. is produced by Liquidation World under the creative direction of Katayoon Yousefbigloo. The outdoor performance begins at 8 pm, and the runway show starts at 9 pm.
Artists being showcased in September include Dana Qaddah, Olga Abeleva, Khan Lee, Maya Beaudry, Jake Kimble, Mobilize, Second Spring Apparel (Julian Hou & others), and Leon, Ximena Velázquez.
Liquidation World’s in-house line will also be spotlit, and guests can look forward to a special music performance by Sophia Stel.
ANTI-ICON: APOKALYPSIS runs until September 29.
P.L.U.R.O.M.A. Resort ’24
When: September 26, 2024
Time: 8 to 11 pm
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: General admission $30, VIP Gold and Platinum passes are also available. Purchase online
The Polygon Gallery
When: Wednesday to Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Admission: By donation
Community Partnership Content