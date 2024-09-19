EventsHalloweenFall Events

Stanley Park Ghost Train returns to Vancouver this Halloween season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 19 2024, 5:57 pm
Stanley Park Ghost Train returns to Vancouver this Halloween season

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Vancouver Climate Strike

Fri, September 20, 1:00pm

Vancouver Climate Strike

Celebrating Community: 30 Years of Word Vancouver Opening Gala Fundraiser

Sat, September 21, 6:00pm

Celebrating Community: 30 Years of Word Vancouver Opening Gala Fundraiser

EcoRise Festival

Sat, October 5, 1:00pm

EcoRise Festival

Stanley Park Pavilion - Inspirations: Wedding and Event Expo

Sun, October 20, 1:00pm

Stanley Park Pavilion - Inspirations: Wedding and Event Expo

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills.

Ghosts in the Graveyard is transforming the 2 km track into a supernatural adventure from October 10 to 31.

Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers.

“Climb aboard for Ghosts in the Graveyard, a rollicking ride filled with supernatural surprises and spectacularly spooky sights,” reads the City of Vancouver’s website. “Watch as unsuspecting trick-or-treaters encounter the creepy characters who make the graveyard their home.”

Stanley Park Ghost Train is wheelchair accessible, and complimentary admission is offered for guests in wheelchairs and support persons accompanying riders with disabilities who need assistance.

The Praguery

thepraguery/Instagram

Visitors can stop by the various food vendors on site for tasty treats before and after their ride and take photos with the spooky decor and the autumn photo backdrops.

This year’s food vendors include The Graveyard Café and Roadstop, The Praguery, Potato Tornado Food Truck, Insomniac’s Coffee, and Cob House by Stanley Park Ecology Society.

Ghost Train rides sell out yearly, so make sure to book now so you won’t miss this Vancouver Halloween tradition.

Stanley Park Ghost Train cancelled

alyywallace/Instagram

Stanley Park Ghost Train

When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)
Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver
Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop