8 incredible murals by Indigenous artists to discover in Vancouver
There are many Indigenous artworks to be found all over Vancouver, and each one has an important story to tell.
Some of the most thought-provoking pieces that can be seen throughout the traditional unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations are the dozens of Indigenous murals. Many of which were created for the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF).
During the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and throughout the year, you can discover these incredible artworks and learn about Indigenous culture, history, and more.
The winds and the waters will always call us home by Ocean Hyland
View this post on Instagram
Location: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Hylands newest mural is a visual representation of how all life is connected and how a reciprocal relationship ensures the well-being of everyone. The giant artwork includes Coast Salish elements, a visual representation of the changing tides, an orca dancing in the current, and the Pacific herring, a staple food source to many Salish Sea inhabitants.
The artwork was created in partnership with the Canadian Parks & Wilderness Society and the 5th International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5).
Blanketing The City – Part II – The Biltmore Hotel by Debra Sparrow – Musqueam (xwməθkwəy’ əm ) and Gabriel Hall
View this post on Instagram
Location: Kingsway and East 12th Avenue, Vancouver
According to Vancouver Mural Festival, Blanketing The City – Part II – The Biltmore Hotel is the largest public art piece created by a Musqueam, Squamish, or Tsleilwaututh artist, on whose unceded territory Vancouver currently resides.
Debra Sparrow and Vancouver Mural Festival transform Coast Salish textile patterns into a series of giant murals. The one at the corner of Kingsway and East 12th Avenue is more than eight stories tall.
Other murals in the Blanketing The City series include Part IV at Cathedral Square and Part V at The Shipyards.
Turtle Island by Caleb Ellison-Dysart
View this post on Instagram
Taking Care of Animals by Siobhan Joseph
View this post on Instagram
Location: 3044 Highland Boulevard, North Vancouver
Siobhan Joseph is a Squamish Nation artist and designer. Her VMF 2021 mural, Taking Care of Animals, is a contemporary design along with Coast Salish artistic influences.
“The three animals presented in the design represent the animals that humans most likely care for,” Joseph said in her artist statement. “The dog represents the four-legged mammals, the turtle represents the amphibians and reptiles, and the parrot represents the winged animals. I wanted to go for a more colourful palette and went with a monochromatic feel.”
Lift Off by Carrielynn Victor
View this post on Instagram
Location: 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver (east wall, behind The Stanley Theatre).
Born and raised in Coast Salish territory, with an innate desire to make progressive change through art, voice and action, Carrielynn Victor is fueled by the passion to leave positive imprints within the earth and the people.
Victor’s VMF mural is of a trumpeter swan running on top of the water right before it takes off. The selected design style uses shapes found in traditional Salish woven patterns and colours to create hard-edge three-dimensional shapes throughout the piece.