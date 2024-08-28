Vancouver International Film Festival returns with 200+ films this fall

Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver next month.

The 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival has announced its full VIFF lineup happening from September 26 to October 6.

Movie lovers will discover 150 features and 81 shorts from around the world at the festival’s 43rd edition. The festival will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

The extensive lineup will be shown on screens across the city, including VIFF’s newly renovated state-of-the-art Vancity Theatre.

“VIFF is an overflowing, multidimensional, full-tilt celebration of film and film culture,” said Kyle Fostner, executive director of VIFF, in a release. “We’re very excited to share this year’s expansive and sensorially rich program with Vancouver.

“From an extraordinary film lineup to our unique series of live performances, nurturing artist and industry development programs to the cutting-edge storytelling happening in creative technology, VIFF is a platform for diverse voices and artistic visionaries. Whether you’re looking to discover emerging talent, to become part of the cultural conversation, or are just here to feel the warm glow of cinema, VIFF truly has something for everyone.”

VIFF 2024 opens with Ari’s Theme, a documentary by local filmmakers Jeff Lee Petry and Nathan Drillot, about BC composer Ari Kinarthy, who lives with spinal muscular atrophy. The moving live performance will feature eight members of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra live scoring select passages.

The closing film is Emilia Pérez by Jacques Audiard, a highly-anticipated musical that won the Jury Prize and Best Actress Award at Cannes, the latter being shared by the ensemble cast.

Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldana as a Mexico City defence attorney who must take care of the affairs of a drug lord completing gender affirmation surgery. Karla Sofía Gascón brings the title character to life, determined to right her past wrongs and be reintegrated into the lives of her wife Jessi, played by Selena Gomez, and her children.

Other films to get excited about include All We Imagine as Light by director Payal Kapadia, Nightbitch by Marielle Heller, and The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal by Mike Downie.

“This is one of our deepest and most vibrant lineups in years,” said director of programming Curtis Woloschuk in a statement. “Every time I review the selections and schedule, I’m reminded of how many difficult choices our audiences will have to make over the course of our 11 days. Fortunately for them, there are rewards awaiting on every screen. I cannot wait for them to experience these films.”

The popular VIFF Talks returns this year to connect film industry leaders with fans of their iconic works. Highlights include Methods to Madness: Longlegs’ Osgood Perkins and Making It Epic with Production Designer Colin Gibson (Mad Max: Fury Road and Babe: Pig in the City).

Returning this year is VIFF Amp, which showcases the important role of music in film; VIFF Live, which combines live performance and cinema culture into exciting experiences; and Signals co-presented by VIFF and DigiBC, an exploration of how creative technologies are generating new opportunities for storytelling.

Recently announced is An Evening with A.R. Rahman: Stories and Music from His Career. The two-time Oscar-winning composer and songwriter will join VIFF and the VSO for a keynote and performance at the Orpheum.

“VIFF is brought together each year by the passion, dedication, and incredible efforts of the staff and volunteers,” said VIFF board chair Am Johal. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back into cinemas this fall.”

Check out the full VIFF 2024 schedule online.

When: September 26 to October 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

