UBC Apple Festival returns with rare and delicious fruits this fall

If you’re a fan of the Fuji, gaga over the Royal Gala, or a lover of the Pink Lady, we have the perfect fall event for you to put on your calendar.

The 2024 UBC Apple Festival is happening at the UBC Botanical Garden on October 19 and 20, and there’s something for fruit connoisseurs of all ages to enjoy.

Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

Visitors will be able to sample dozens of varieties of new and heritage apples, all grown in British Columbia, for an additional fee in the Tasting Tent.

The festival will showcase family-friendly shows on the Great Lawn Main Stage and the West Entrance Small Stage.

Guests will also be treated to the new cooking demonstrations taking place during the annual event.

All of the activities may make you hungry, so stop by the UBC Apple Festival for a variety of local food vendors. Past years have included pizza, hot beverages, chocolate, popcorn, cookies, and, of course, apple pie!

Before you leave the UBC Botanical Garden, check out the extensive variety of apples and apple trees available for purchase. Festival organizers announced that over 33,000 lbs of apples, all grown in BC and listed by variety, will be for sale.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, September 30. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online