"Canada's scariest corn maze" returns for Halloween near Vancouver

One of the most popular Halloween attractions around Vancouver is gearing up for another season of scares.

Maan Farms, a popular year-round attraction for all ages in Abbotsford, has announced the dates for “The Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” this fall.

The 18th annual Halloween adventure runs on select dates from September 27 to November 3, with three eerie experiences to check out. Agatha’s Witching Hour returns with brand new scares.

“Agatha’s saga continues,” said Amir Maan, Maan Farms’ director, in a video posted on Instagram. “Monsters have been preparing the corn maze, so many new things to see. We have a brand new pig guy… and of course, we have the mutant mask.”

Early bird tickets to The Scariest Corn Maze in Canada are sold out, but more tickets will be released later in August.

Homestead is described as an immersive, limited-entry, full-contact experience. Journey into horror theatre as Agatha’s curse and Alistair’s dark arts pull you into a sensory nightmare.

Visitors can also test their psychological limits in The Way Down. The multisensory hellscape requires guests to wear fabric hoods and follow a rope through a realm of hidden horrors.

The “Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” is back with a fan-favourite Slaughterhouse theme. Longtime fans and newcomers to Maan Farm’s Haunted experience can go on a self-guided exploration of the corn maze, but they are warned to be careful, as sinister farmhands and gruesome creatures are close behind.

Additional information is still to be announced, but guests can expect to enjoy Mama Maan’s signature fall sips and bites during their visit.

Last year’s festive beverages included Double-Spice Cream, Pumpkin Spice and Salted Caramel Apple Lattés, apple cider slushies, and spiced chai.

Maan Farms also served freshly popped kettle corn, mini donuts, field-to-plate pumpkin pie, samosas, butter chicken, and chickpea bowls.

If you’ve got a flair for scares, Maan Farms is hiring for some freakishly fun jobs that pay quite well.

You can get paid up to $45 an hour to scare by acting as one of Maan Farms’ ghoulish characters, depending on previous acting experience.

When: Select nights from September 27 until November 3, 2024

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, purchase online