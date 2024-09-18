Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada is commemorating its fourth Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30, and many thought-provoking events are happening in Metro Vancouver to observe the federal statutory holiday.

From insightful workshops to community gatherings and more, here are eight National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events to check out this year. Don’t forget to wear your orange T-shirts!

What: Semiahmoo First Nation welcomes the community to its Walk for Truth & Reconciliation at Semihamoo Park. The annual event features family-friendly activities that explore the theme “why reconciliation now?”

Highlights include live performances, a complimentary lunch, several exhibitions, and an Indigenous artisan market. Orange shirts will also be sold before the walk.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Semihamoo Park. The walk begins in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza at 15393 Marine Drive.

Cost: Free

What: Trout Lake Community Centre is hosting a free public screening of We Were Children in honour of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The long-lasting impact of the Canadian government’s residential school system is shown through the eyes of two children forced to face immense hardships.

Organizers warn that the film contains disturbing content and is recommended for viewers ages 16 and older. Parental discretion and/or watching We Were Children with a group is strongly advised.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to noon, 3 to 4:30 pm

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – Outdoors Gravel Field — 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Museum and Archives of North Vancouver invites guests of all ages to reflect on Indigenous histories and cultures on the North Shore and across Canada with Capilano University students. Orange Shirt Day: Sharing Community Voices will be on display in the museum, and visitors can also share their thoughts on paper orange shirts.

Admission to MONOVA will also be free on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

When: Now until September 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: MONOVA — 115 West Esplanade, North Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, free for Indigenous people (self-identifying)

What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in New Westminster. The event will explore the theme of “healing through understanding” while offering speakers, food, dance, crafts, and more to guests.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: Noon to 3:30 pm

Where: South Field near Queen’s Park Stadium, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: The Museum of Vancouver and the National Film Board are screening films by Indigenous directors to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day. The free screenings of WaaPake (Tomorrow) by Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin and Our People Will Be Healed by Alanis Obomsawin will spotlight how Indigenous communities heal and move forward together.

Orange Shirt Day is Every Day by 3 Crows Productions will also be screening at the MOV, which is offering admission by donation with proceeds going to support the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 am WaaPake (Tomorrow), 1 pm Our People Will Be Healed

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: There are many Indigenous artworks to be found all over Vancouver, and each one has an important story to tell.

Some of the most thought-provoking pieces that can be seen throughout the traditional unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations are the dozens of Indigenous murals. Many of which were created for the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF).

Where: Various mural locations across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Indigenous artist and facilitator Christine Mackenzie hosts an inclusive workshop at Place des Arts on National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Attendees will learn how to spread kindness through making art as well as discover what makes each person unique. She will also share her experience as an Indigenous woman and why Truth and Reconciliation is vital.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 1 pm, 2:20 pm, and 3:45 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online

What: Noons Creek Hatchery in Port Moody invites the community to learn about Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, September 30. There will be speakers at 11 am, as well as an art booth led by PoMo Arts where guests can participate in a Feathers for Children art project.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 11 am

Where: Noons Creek Hatchery — 336 Ioco Road, Port Moody

Cost: Free