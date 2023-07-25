The most wonderful time of the year is still a few months away, but the announcement of a returning holiday event to Vancouver has got us in the spirit early!

PNE has announced the return of its popular Winter Fair this December, with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays and live entertainment, and more.

The most unique winter fair in BC is presented by BCAA and will run on December 8, 9, and 14 to 23. Guests can even look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum.

“Set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score, skaters will perform breathtaking high-speed leaps, awe-inspiring acrobatics, and sublime ice dance to make The Nutcracker on Ice a festive treat that will thrill and enchant all ages,” said The PNE in a release.

PNE Winter Fair features three exciting new attractions: Sparkle in the Night – A Holiday Light Spectacular, the PNE Express Holiday Train, and Ice Bumper Cars at the Tim Hortons Ice Rink. The latter will also host holiday ice skating.

Returning favourites like The PNE Winter Lights presented by BC Hydro, Magic of Santa – Holiday Musical Stage Show, and the indoor holiday market will also delight guests this year. And yes, the little ones will get a chance to meet jolly old Saint Nick!

Make sure to stay warm and full by visiting the Holiday Food And Beverage Festival and the Winter Chalet for yummy seasonal eats and live music. Dishes being served will include roasted turkey with all the trimmings, mulled wine and spiced cider, and Fair faves like mini donuts and hot dogs.

When: December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance, purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.