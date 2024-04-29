Billie Eilish is coming to Vancouver on her new Hit Me Hard and Soft tour

Music superstar Billie Eilish is coming to Vancouver this fall on her new world tour, adding to the stacked lineup of artists coming to town.

The nine-time Grammy winner will bring the new Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 3.

Vancouver is just one of three Canadian stops on the highly anticipated tour, with Toronto and Quebec also being announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 am.

Eilish’s latest tour is in support of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is coming out on May 17. The two-time Oscar winner wrote the album with her brother and long-time collaborator, Finneas.

The Guinness World Record holder has wowed fans since the release of her debut single “Ocean Eyes” in 2015. Since then, Eilish has topped the charts and sold millions of albums with smash hits like “Bad Guy,” “My Future,” and “What Was I Made For.”

Fans will want to get to Rogers Arena early to check out the Billie Eilish Reverb Eco-Villages, which will be set up in two locations in the main concourse. There you can learn about the Hit Me Hard and Soft tour’s sustainability efforts, discover nonprofits supported by the tour, and more.

When: December 3, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, May 3 at 10 am