A brand new bakery for housemade cakes and pastries has just opened in downtown Vancouver, and it looks set to become one of our new favourite spots for sweets.

Bahar Bakery & Cafe has opened at 579 Robson Street, the former address of Buro Coffee, which closed earlier this summer.

Officially opening its doors on August 14, Bahar serves a range of treats including baklava, cheesecake, rice pudding, croissants, and more.

This spot specializes in Middle Eastern-style sweets and flavours, with a tantalizing display case filled with everything from walnut rolls to whole Medovik cakes.

Bahar Bakery & Cafe also serves coffee and tea, as well as some savoury options, and offers some indoor seating, perfect for rainy afternoons.

You’ll find this spot open weekdays from 7:30 am to 6 pm and on weekends from 10 am to 4 pm.

Bahar Bakery & Cafe

Address: 579 Robson Street, Vancouver

