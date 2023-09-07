When one door closes, another opens, and in this case, that means a brand-new Mexican restaurant has just opened.

Los Chavos has moved into the former space of Buckstop on Denman Street, which closed back in May after 10 years in the West End.

Located at 833 Denman Street, the new restaurant serves up fun Mexican eats, including tacos, chilaquiles, and queso fundido.

Officially opened on August 31, Los Chavos also offers a lineup of craft cocktails (margaritas!), beer, and wine.

You’ll find this spot open daily from 3 pm until late.

Los Chavos

Address: 833 Denman Street, Vancouver

