Sad news for one Vancouver-born coffee chain, as Buro has closed one of its last remaining downtown Vancouver locations.

Buro’s original location at 356 Water Street closed sometime last year before being replaced this spring by a new concept called Cafe Monaco, and now its Robson Street spot has also shuttered.

Located at 579 Robson Street, this location was right in the heart of downtown. By the looks of things, it closed very recently.

Buro’s last remaining location is at 10 Water Street, where its Coffee Bar concept continues to operate.

Buro’s focus on quality espresso has made it a great choice for caffeine seekers in the city, but those downtown will now have to go a little further to get their Buro fix.