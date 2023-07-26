Good news for folks in Langley, as the Fraser Valley township just got its own spot for Japanese katsu.

After closing its only Vancouver location back in January, Katsuya has finally opened its new Langley location.

The Japanese fusion katsu brand operates a location in Coquitlam as well as in Ontario, but this will be Katsuya’s first foray into the Fraser Valley.

Katsuya’s menu includes authentic katsu served in unexpected ways, with “new interpretations of the Japanese dish,” according to its website.

Located at 6225 200th Street in Langley, this new location will offer the same inventive katsu dishes that its other locations are known for. Think pork katsu with spicy onions, Japanese curry, Honeycomb katsu, and its “Brick Cheese” katsu.

The restaurant is soft opening today, July 26, with an official grand opening sometime later this week.

Katsuya – Langley

Address: 6225 200th Street, Langley

Instagram