When Biercraft’s UBC location closed earlier this May, many were left wondering what would replace it.

At the time, the taphouse had hinted that “something new and exciting is coming to the neighbourhood” and that it would remain involved in whatever project took over the 3340 Shrum Lane address.

Now, it seems that a Sports Illustrated Clubhouse will be opening in the massive space – yes, that Sports Illustrated.

The sports brand has already started an Instagram account for the project, and while it hasn’t shared much about what we can expect, this is pretty big news for the community at UBC.

The account lists a website, which is currently non-functional, and notes that the new concept is “coming soon.”

Stay tuned for more details on the Sports Illustrated Clubhouse.

Sports Illustrated Clubhouse

Address: 3340 Shrum Lane, Vancouver

Instagram