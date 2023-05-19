Vancouver’s dining scene has been changing rapidly, whether we like it or not, with news of another unfortunate closure happening later this month.

The West End’s Buckstop, a local favourite for BBQ and cocktails, has announced that it will close for good after 10 long years.

“Wellllllllllllllllll. Sh*t guys what a run. May 27th will be our ten year anniversary. It will also be our last day of service,” begins the announcement note, shared on Bucktop’s Instagram page this week.

“Before I thank you guys I want you to know that Buckstop isn’t closing because of financial hardship, regulatory issues or ANYTHING negative,” the restaurant explains. “Our cult of regulars keeps us busy, our staff is astounding and the west end has shown me ten years of love.”

The reason for the closure, the owner shares, can be attributed to the fact that they’re “getting older ” and that the prohibitive cost of living in this city makes it hard to keep up.

“I’ve busted my butt with sometimes two restaurants and at the end of it I want a house with a yard for my dog and a big ass garden where I can relax and in Vancouver it’s pretty unattainable no matter how hard I work,” they add.

On a happier note, it sounds like that “beautiful giant kick ass house” has been obtained, but this also means that this chapter of Buckstop is coming to a close.

They’ve also shared that the folks who will be taking over the space are “WAY COOLER THAN ME” and that some of the staff will be sticking around – we can’t wait to see what will take Buckstop’s place.

You still have a little over a week to visit them one more time at 833 Denman Street before the last day of service on Saturday, May 27.

Once it’s closed, you can make the restaurant’s iconic cornbread yourself at home, as the recipe was shared as part of Buckstop’s heartfelt goodbye note.