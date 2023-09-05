Back in July, we shared the news that one of the Lower Mainland’s best importers of fine Japanese goods would be opening its very first storefront.

Fukuya Japanese Food, which is known for its imports of premium uni, rare fruits, and other high-quality, hard-to-find Japanese ingredients, is finally ready to open its doors.

The business, which has been selling its goods online up until now, is located at 1360-8888 Odlin Crescent in Richmond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fukuya Japanese Food (@fukuyafoods)

Known for its rare delicacies, including things like Furano melon (which is grown in the Furano region of Hokkaido, Japan, and is known for its exceptional sweetness), Okinawa Shikuwasa citrus, Ensui Uni, and fresh “Omakase” fish boxes featuring seafood caught in Japan, Fukuya’s opening has been long anticipated.

The store will also offer condiments and other cooking essentials and will provide complimentary home delivery for orders over $199.

Fukuya will hold its grand opening on Saturday, September 9.

To celebrate its opening, the store will offer 10% off on both in-store and online purchases for the month of September.

Address: 1360-8888 Odlin Crescent, Richmond

