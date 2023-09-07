A new family-owned bakery and cafe has just opened its doors in the Langley area.

Lieto Cafe, a name referring to the Italian word for “happy,” officially opened at #120-20826 72 Avenue on September 1.

Offering a huge menu of baked goods, including things like almond tuiles, Belgian waffles, blueberry almond croissants, and Nutella hazelnut cookies, to name a few, everything here is baked in-house daily every morning.

You’ll also find macarons (in flavours like blueberry, caramel, and coffee) and mini cakes – think cheesecakes, red velvet, and tiramisu.

Lieto Cafe also serves sandwiches for lunch, with options ranging from pulled pork to avocado mozzo to Cajun chicken salad.

The cafe also serves a range of beverages, of course, including Spanish lattes, macchiatos, and chai lattes.

You’ll find Lieto Cafe open from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Lieto Cafe

Address: #120-20826 72nd Avenue, Langley

