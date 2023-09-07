There’s a new food truck in town, and its inspiration comes from the culinary traditions of the windy city.

Evanston’s Chicago Eatery is the brainchild of Chicago native and chef Karen Evans and Nabil Amarshi, principal at Roots To Shoots, a company that specializes in catering for the film and production sector.

When the film industry in Vancouver came to a screeching halt due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike action, the two decided to start a new venture.

“While cooking for the stars of stage and screen, Karen often entices her teams with stories of her beloved hometown, neighbourhood of Evanston, and the century-old history of street food to be found there,” the team tells Dished, and thus the name was born.

The food truck’s menu is based on four classic standbys that you can generally find everywhere in Chicago, we’re told.

These include “the specifically dressed Hot Dog, the Italian Beef or Sausage Sandwiches with Giardiniera (an antipasto-like pickling of garden vegetables), and the venerable Pizza Puff (house-made pizza pockets of sausage, cheese and sauce, deep-fried to a golden crisp outside, gooey mess inside).”

Evans began working at a hot dog stand in downtown Chicago when she was only 14 years old, which means the traditions of the dog run deep in her culinary practices.

The truck’s signature Chicago Dog is a vegan or beef hot dog served with yellow mustard, sweet relish, diced onion, a tomato wedge, pickle spear, sport peppers, and a dash of celery salt – a flavour-packed experience that probably goes exceedingly well with a beer.

You’ll find Evanston’s Chicago Eatery serving up its signature eats, most commonly on Brewer’s Row in Port Moody, but the food truck will also be operating at various seasonal events and festivals throughout Metro Vancouver.

Evanston’s Chicago Eatery

Address: Various locations – follow them on Instagram for up-to-date locations