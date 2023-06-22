A longtime spot in New Westminster has shared it will be permanently closing later this month.

Spring Garden Chinese Seafood Restaurant, located at 832 12th Street, has shared it will be having its last day of service on Monday, June 26.

In a note shared on the restaurant’s website, owners Calvin, Janice, and Andy share that, after 14 years of cooking for the community, they have “sold the restaurant. New Westminster will soon enjoy a new restaurant.”

“We are happy for a change, in good health, and will take a well-earned break before considering what our next adventure will be,” they add.

Spring Garden was a go-to spot in the community for dishes such as fresh crab and lobster, authentic Chinese dishes, and everyday dim sum.

You still have a few days to pay a visit to this special place before it closes.