Vancouver undoubtedly loves its fresh-pressed juice, and one homegrown brand is ready to expand its reach beyond the city borders.

Glory Juice Co., which operates three Vancouver storefronts, has just opened its first Market concept.

Glory Market officially opened today, September 1, at the newly reconfigured Coho Commissary space in White Rock at 14985 Marine Drive. This location operated as a Coho Eatery concept for the past few months, offering patrons the chance to dine at several different restaurants, including Sirius Craving, The Praguery, and Rad Za.

While this space no longer serves as a multi-concept restaurant space and instead operates similarly to Coho’s other commissary locations, the Glory Market is the only business here where folks can purchase food and drink right from the source.

Glory Market, which is the fourth location for Glory Juice Co., serves acai bowls, smoothies, juices, and coffee from local roaster Elysian.

This spot also offers some healthy grab-and-go food items, which can be enjoyed on the beachside patio space.

You’ll find Glory Market open at 14985 Marine Drive.

Address: 14985 Marine Drive, White Rock

Instagram