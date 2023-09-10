Pedestrian in hospital after driver crashes into Vancouver restaurant 

A driver who crashed their vehicle into an Italian restaurant in Vancouver also sent a pedestrian to hospital after they were struck, according to Vancouver Police.

A beloved spot for Italian eats has temporally closed after a car smashed into its entrance Saturday around 7:30 pm.

Photos from passersby show a destructive scene at the Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante near Hornby and Burrard streets amid shattered glass, menus scattered on the hood of the vehicle and police tape surrounding the area.

Police explained that the driver hit a cyclist near Burrard and Smithe streets, but they had hit the gas pedal, which caused the vehicle to accelerate into the restaurant. At the time of the crash, a pedestrian was walking out of the business was also struck.

“The driver and the cyclist had minor injuries. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” VPD confirmed.

Ken Oliver with Pacifico told Daily Hive he was informed of the devastating news, and when he arrived at the restaurant, “It was a mess.”



Hey @DailyHiveVan, any updates on the car that drove into Pacifico Pizzeria tonight? 😢 pic.twitter.com/hCTt14dAci — Justin Kaiser 🍁⚓ (@JustinKaiser) September 10, 2023

Oliver said he was deeply concerned for the customer walking out of the restaurant and was struck by the vehicle and added that the driver narrowly missed another customer sitting at the bar.

The restaurant is temporarily closed, which will come at a tremendous financial cost for the business Oliver said.

“The entranceway the most profoundly [damaged], but it looks as though we’re going to have to rebuild the bar because the impact drove the bar six inches or perhaps more into the restaurant and broke away some of [the] brick… so that definitely is going to have to be redone.”

He said it’s unclear when the business will be able to reopen, but it aims to welcome customers back by the end of this month.

“September is still high season. The cruise ships are still running — our business is very correlated to tourism. We’re surrounded by the hotels. So by the time we get reopened, we’re going to be back into the slow period. Certainly well off of the peak that September would have presented,” Oliver said.

VPD said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.