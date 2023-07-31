A sweet new spot for specialty scones has just opened up for orders in the Metro Vancouver area.

Miss Scone is a Korean-style scone bakery concept that operates out of a kitchen in Coquitlam, where it creates inventive sweet and savoury takes on the pastry.

Freshly opened for business at the beginning of July, Miss Scone operates on a pre-order-only basis, with pick-ups available at various locations at Lougheed, Brentwood, and at Lincoln Station at Coquitlam Station, depending on the week.

The scone bakery creates unique flavours that are available on a rotating basis, such as Tiramisu, Earl Grey, Oreo, White Matcha Macadamia, Red Wine Fig, and Almond Nutella. Miss Scone also has the occasional savoury scone, with options like Bacon Basil, Pizza, and Corn Cheese.

While Miss Scone’s treats are generally only available by ordering online, the boutique bakery did recently hold a pop-up sale in-person, with plans for more in the future.

Miss Scone

Address: Online orders only, with pick-up around Metro Vancouver

Instagram