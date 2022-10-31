Vancouver's Flourist bakery just got into the pizza business
Artisan flour miller and farmer-direct dry goods supplier Flourist has officially entered the pizza business.
The much-loved Commercial Street bakery is offering freshly-made pizza four evenings a week, Thursday through Sunday, starting at 4:30 pm until it runs out of dough.
Flourist tells Dished the crust is made using its signature stone-milled flour in a three-day fermentation process.
All the pizzas here are topped with high-quality ingredients and they are all vegetarian. There are also some vegan options up for order.
Varieties include Margherita, mushroom, and squash & hazelnut to name a few.
You can order these pies for takeout, but, if you opt for dine-in, you can enjoy Aperol Spritz, wine, and beer to enjoy with your grub.
Be sure to check it out! You can pre-order online or order by calling Flourist at 604-336-9423.
Flourist Bakery, Mill, & Cafe
Address: 3433 Commercial Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9423