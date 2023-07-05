Popular plant-based cafe Kokomo has some news to share with patrons. The local veggie-fuelled destination for delicious bowls, salads, and smoothies will be winding down operations in Chinatown.

The 611 Gore Avenue location opened in 2017. Since then, Kokomo’s opened outposts in Kitsilano, Edgemont Village, and Port Moody.

“This location carries so many memories for me. It’s where I was able to actualize this lifelong dream of being a business owner and feeding my community,” says Kokomo founder, Katie Ruddell.

“Since we opened the doors six years ago, both myself and the company have gone through so much growth—many ups and downs over the years!”

The original Gore Avenue location’s last day of operation will be July 28. But it’s not all bad news for fans of this community-minded brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokomo (@heykokomo)

Kokomo will actually be opening a new location in East Vancouver. The eatery will launch at 3435 Commercial Street, right next to Flourist.

Dished is told customers can expect all their favourites from the concept along with a full coffee lineup and Kokomo Burger offerings.

In addition to burgers, there will be french fries and onion rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokomo (@heykokomo)

Designed by a close friend of the business, Simon Montgomery, the Commercial Street location will be open-concept and will feature pops of pink, curved lines, a wood-planked counter, glass doors, and more.

Ruddell and her now-business partner, Colin Denton, aim to open Kokomo Commercial Street in mid-August.

“Our position in the market as a vegan cafe is unique because we don’t position ourselves as

that,” says Ruddell.

“Our mission is to serve up incredibly delicious and exciting food, and it just so happens to be plant-based, packed with whole foods.”

We’ll keep you posted on the opening date of that spot, but in the meantime, you have a few more weeks to visit the Kokomo team at their original digs in Chinatown.