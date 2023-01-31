Downtown Vancouver officially has one less Japanese katsu spot as of this month.

Katsuya, a brand known for its “fusion katsu” offerings, has closed its only Vancouver location at 1471 Robson Street.

The restaurant had its final day of service on January 22, marking the end of Katsuya’s presence in the city.

Katsuya’s menu includes authentic katsu served in unexpected ways, with “new interpretations of the Japanese dish,” according to its website.

While this was the only Vancouver location for the brand, it does still operate a spot in Coquitlam (at #8-555 Clarke Road) and is set to open a new location in Langley soon, too.

The news of the closure was announced on Katsuya’s Instagram account, which encouraged its fans to not be too sad, as it also shared the news that a “new brand is coming soon.”

We don’t yet know what this means, and if the new brand will offer similar cuisine as Katsuya, but to say we are intrigued is an understatement.

Stay tuned for more from this spot soon.