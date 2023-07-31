While we don’t necessarily need any more Korean fried chicken joints in Vancouver, we’re certainly always happy to welcome one more spot to get our fix of KFC.

One of the more popular chains offering Korean fried chicken is the well-known BBQ Chicken, which currently operates five locations in Vancouver and several others throughout Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland.

The brand has finally opened up a new location at #104-4418 Beresford Street at Metrotown, a location the website had been teasing for the last several months.

BBQ Chicken is known for serving up its signature chicken in over a dozen different flavours, including its Secret Sauced Chicken, Cheesling Chicken, and Gangnam Style Chicken, in addition to other Korean-influenced menu items, including Cheese Bul-Dak.

The new Metrotown location officially opened on July 25 and is currently running a special opening offer of 50% off any chicken dish when you order through its mobile app. This offer is only good until August 8, and only on your first mobile app order.

You’ll find this location open Sunday to Wednesday from 11:30 to 10 pm and Thursday to Saturday until 11 pm.

BBQ Chicken – Metrotown

Address: #104, 4418 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Instagram