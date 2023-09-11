5 Vancouver food events happening this week: September 11 to 17

From dinner pop-ups to a big Fall Food Festival going down in Abbotsford, there are plenty of food events happening in and around Vancouver this week to get you in the mood for autumn.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, September 11 to 17.

One-Time Events

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. Pop-Up Series

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. are joining forces to showcase a new Oyster Shell collaboration — No. 006 Gin — during a second-annual series of Oysters and Cocktails Pop-Ups at the North Vancouver distillery. Taking place on July 23, August 20, and September 17, the pop-up series will be showcasing premium oyster varieties and seasonally inspired “Shuckers’ Choice” selections for $21 a half dozen or $36 a dozen per person.

When: September 17

Where: 103-288 Esplanade East, North Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations available by emailing Copperpenny Distilling Co. here

Recurring Events

Last fall, Abbotsford launched its first Taste of Abby fall food festival, celebrating the Fraser Valley’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations. This year, the huge autumnal festival is set to return from September 15 to 24, taking place at numerous locations around Abbotsford.

The event will kick off with a night market on September 15, offering a range of vendors, including Big Red’s Poutine Truck, Lucente’s Osteria, Mia Birria, Ravens Brewing Company, Ripples Estate Winery, and more. Tickets for the night market are $35 per person and include admission and eight tokens, which can be spent at the market’s vendors.

When: September 15 to 24, 2023

Where: All around Abbotsford

Start flippin’ those patties! Le Burger Week is officially back, and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy. From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from local spots.

When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12, in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free